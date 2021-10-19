First Trailer for Disturbing Folk-Horror Film 'The Feast' from Wales

"There's a feast waiting for us." IFC Midnight has unveiled an official trailer for a twisted new horror film titled The Feast, filmed in Welsh and directed by Welsh filmmaker Lee Haven Jones. This one originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, and has been playing at numerous other genre festivals through the year, including at Beyond Fest and the Telluride Horror Show most recently. This horror feature follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper. Annes Elwy stars as the very creepy Cadi, she's joined by Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd, Sion Alun Davies, and Chris Gordon. Not sure what exactly is going on, but it looks unsettling in many ways.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lee Haven Jones' The Feast, direct from IFC's YouTube:

The Feast is directed by Welsh filmmaker Lee Haven Jones, making his first narrative feature after the doc film Galesa previously, a well as a few shorts. He has also directed for numerous TV shows including episodes of "35 Diwrnod", "Casualty", "Shetland", "The Bay", "The Long Call", and "Doctor Who". The screenplay is written by Roger Williams, who also produced the film. this initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Beyond Fest and the Telluride Horror Show recently. IFC Midnight will debut The Feast in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. So who's hungry?