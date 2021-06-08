First Trailer for Doc 'No Ordinary Life' About Intrepid Camera Women

MOVIE TRAILERS

June 8, 2021
"They were incredibly brave, incredibly resourceful." An early festival promo trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled No Ordinary Life, premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival kicking off soon in NYC. The film is a look at the lives and the work of five talented female "camera women", working on the frontlines and covering news around the world as a camerapeople. It looks like an extraordinary companion piece to Kirsten Johnson's doc Cameraperson as well. An intro via Tribeca: "Witnessing the ravages of war and conflict, and the aftermath of violent uprisings, are circumstances that most people shun or avoid—but for news photographers and camerapeople, it provides them a conduit to spotlight injustices and turmoil for a global audience. Five women—Mary Rogers, Cynde Strand, Margaret Moth, Maria Fleet and Jane Evans—were pioneer camerapeople that were active participants in this dangerous line of work." Featuring interviews with each of these five camera women and others. This looks like a riveting, must watch doc film.

Here's the first official trailer for Heather O'Neill's documentary No Ordinary Life, direct from Vimeo:

In a field dominated by men, five pioneering camera women went to the frontlines of wars, revolutions and disasters to find the truth. As colorful as accomplished, they made their mark by capturing some of the most iconic images from Tiananmen Square to the Arab Spring uprising, but the world doesn’t know it was these brave women behind the camera. In the midst of unfolding chaos, the pictures they took both shocked and informed the world. No Ordinary Life immerses viewers in the experience of being behind the camera, through their point of view. The sounds, the reading of faces, the split-second decisions and their sense of what was about to unfold. No Ordinary Life is directed by journalist / doc filmmaker Heather O'Neill, making her directorial debut after producing the doc Help Us Find Sunil Tripathi previously, as well as other doc projects. Produced by Rich Brooks and Heather O'Neill. This film is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year. No other official release is set yet - stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?

