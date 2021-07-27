First Trailer for Docu Series 'Untold' on the Greatest Stories in Sports

"They're making a mockery of the league!" Netflix has revealed a trailer for a fascinating new documentary series called Untold, debuting weekly starting in August in a few more weeks. This series features five individual sports history doc films, each one about 80 mins, debuting across five weeks. From the creators of Wild Wild Country (which I lost my shit over), comes a five-part docuseries event that brings fresh eyes to epic tales from the wide world of sports. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you've heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment — the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs — then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat. Damnnn this sounds good! I always enjoy when they dig into the real truth; the actual stories behind the media, behind the rumors, behind the statements, and get into what was really going on behind-the-scenes. I'm not usually into sports, but I'm so looking forward to watching all five of these docs.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's docu series Untold, direct from YouTube:

From the creators of Wild Wild Country, comes a five-part docuseries event that brings fresh eyes to tales from the wide world of sports. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have. Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment — the big fight, the Olympics, the playoffs — and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat. Whether it’s the famous "Malice at the Palace" Pacers-Pistons brawl finally being unraveled by those who were on the inside, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reflecting on her journey to winning gold, boxer Christy Martin in the fight of her life outside the ring, professional tennis player Mardy Fish opening up about his struggles with mental health, or a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss, Untold gets to the heart of the passion and single mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field. The first five films in the Untold series are directed by Chapman Way & Maclain Way (of Wild Wild Country), Floyd Russ (of Zion), Laura Brownson (of The Rachel Divide, Lemon), Crystal Moselle (of Skate Kitchen, The Wolfpack). A Propagate, Stardust Frames & The Players' Tribune Production. Netflix will debut each Untold film starting on Tuesdays beginning August 10th. Interested?