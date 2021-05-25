First Trailer for Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' London Thriller

"Things will be great when you're… downtown!" Focus Features has debuted the first official trailer for Edgar Wright's vibrant new London thriller titled Last Night in Soho, currently scheduled to open this October. This psychological horror is inspired by other British horror films, like Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now and Polanski's Repulsion. A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. The exquisite cast stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, along with Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp, and Jessie Mei Li. This looks ravishing! I love the style and colors and all the terrifying mystery. Everything about this is amazing so far, and that cracking shot turning into the logo is perfect. Do you believe in ghosts?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, direct from YouTube:

A young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), who is passionate about fashion design, mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences… Last Night in Soho is directed by beloved British filmmaker Edgar Wright, director of the films A Fistful of Fingers, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The World's End, and Baby Driver previously, and this year's doc The Sparks Brothers. The screenplay is written by Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns. It's produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, and Edgar Wright. Focus Features will release Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho in US theaters starting on October 22nd, 2021 later this fall. First impression? How does that look?