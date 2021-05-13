First Trailer for Edgar Wright's Music Doc About 'The Sparks Brothers'

"50 years. 25 albums. 345 songs. Unlimited genius…" Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for Edgar Wright's first documentary film The Sparks Brothers, an extensive profile of the band known as Sparks. This just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also stopped by SXSW and Hot Docs. How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright's doc film The Spakrs Brothers, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Jane Wiedlin, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers / bandmates Ron & Russell Mael, celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band's favorite band. This is a fun doc that covers decades of time, spanning their early years to their latest work (they also wrote the music for Leos Carax's Annette coming up). Whether you're familiar with Sparks or not, it is a must watch doc! Turn it up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers, direct from YouTube:

From Sundance: Sparks is your favorite band’s favorite band, and soon to be yours too. Whether or not you’re aware of it, Sparks likely had a hand in something you’re fond of. This is a band that has been in the background of almost every art form across the last 50 years. Growing up in the ’60s, Los Angeles brothers Ron and Russell got by on a heavy diet of popcorn matinees and pop music until the spotlight of school talent shows illuminated their way on a musical journey that has so far spawned 25 studio albums. The Sparks Brothers is directed by beloved British filmmaker Edgar Wright, director of the films A Fistful of Fingers, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The World's End, and Baby Driver previously (and also Last Night in Soho coming next this year). This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it also stopped by the SXSW Film Festival and Hot Docs. Produced by George Hencken, Nira Park, and Laura Richardson. Focus Features will debut Wright's The Sparks Brothers in select US theaters starting on June 18th this summer. Any Sparks fans? Who wants to watch this doc?