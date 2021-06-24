First Trailer for Eli Roth's 'Scariest Film I've Ever Made' Shark Doc 'Fin'

"I care about the ocean… I have to expose the truth." Discovery has launched the first official trailer for a new Eli Roth movie, and if that sounds a bit strange, don't worry as it's totally on brand (for both Roth and Discovery). Eli Roth's latest movie is called Fin, a documentary about sharks and saving them as they are being killed in larger and larger numbers. "Fin is the scariest film I've ever made, and certainly the most dangerous, but I wanted to send a message of hope to end this needless massacre of sharks. They keep our oceans clean to produce half our oxygen, and they deserve our respect and deserve to be saved, especially now when the shark fin sales ban is going before the House," Roth says. "I wanted to show the crisis from all sides and paired with an action campaign we can make the change necessary to protect them. Fifty years ago the world came together to save the whales, then we did it for dolphins, and recently for Orcas. It's time to do the same for sharks, and time is running out." This will make a great double feature with the other shark doc this year Playing with Sharks. Of course, Discovery is debuting this movie during Shark Week in July.

Here's the first official trailer for Eli Roth's doc Fin, direct from Discovery's YouTube:

In Fin, Eli Roth and a professional group of scientists, researchers and activists sail around the globe to unveil the truth behind the death of millions of sharks, exposing the criminal enterprise that is impacting the extinction of the misunderstood creatures. Fin features work from photographer Michael Muller and the support of organizations such as Oceana, Sea Shepherd, Wild Aid. Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio executive produces the film along with actor, producer & shark activist Nina Dobrev and President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian. Fin is directed by filmmaker Eli Roth, his first documentary after directing the movies Cabin Fever, Hostel, Hostel: Part II, The Green Inferno, Knock Knock, Death Wish, and The House with a Clock in Its Walls. "Discovery is the undisputed leader in shark programming and we will extend that expertise into the streaming space this summer on discovery+, with must-see content for shark lovers and enthusiasts. Perhaps no project is more important and timely than FIN, as we bring awareness to the serious threats these beautiful fish are facing." Discovery will debut Fin streaming on Discovery+ (during Shark Week) starting on July 13th. Who wants to watch?