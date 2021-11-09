First Trailer for 'End of the Line' Doc About the NYC Subway's Troubles

"It's decline is very much a symptom of where we've gone - as a society and as a country." A teaser trailer is out for a documentary film premiering this month titled End of the Line, which will be unveiling at the DOC NYC fest soon. If you live in New York City, you definitely know how bad the subway has become. If you don't live there, you've probably heard everyone else who does live there complaining about how awful it is. End of the Line is a character-driven political drama about the NYC subway crisis and a long overdue reckoning on infrastructure. "Filmed from 2016 to 2021, this story is emblematic of tumultuous times felt across urban America, as the struggle to overcome decay gives way to existential peril in the 11th hour with the advent of a global pandemic." It features current NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams, actress and former NY gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, Brooklyn Borough President-elect Antonio Reynoso, former Transit President Sarah Feinberg, current MTA CEO Janno Lieber, and also millions of straphanging New Yorkers.

Here's the first trailer for Emmett Adler's documentary End of the Line, direct from Vimeo:

Intro via DOC NYC: "Director Emmett Adler explores the role of the MTA in New York City and the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic had on the vital service it provides: transporting New York’s essential workers. The [doc] film acknowledges the decline of the subway infrastructure as a political issue and captures a tumultuous time that impacted every city in America. A heartfelt and scrupulous exploration, this film poses the question: what happens when the lifeline of a city goes flat?" End of the Line is directed by NYC-based filmmaker Emmett Adler, making his directorial debut after working as an editor. He "began production when one part of the overall transit mess--the so-called L Train shutdown--threatened to uproot his own life as a Brooklyn straphanger." Produced by Ian Mayer. This is premiering at the 2021 DOC NYC Film Festival this month. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Visit the film's official website.