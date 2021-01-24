First Trailer for Epic 'Godzilla vs Kong' Movie from Adam Wingard

"There is something provoking him that we're not seeing here." Warner Bros has released the first official trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, currently set for release in late March this year after numerous delays. This highly anticipated epic sequel to the recent Godzilla movies finally pits the two mega-monsters in a battle for the fate of the world. Warner Bros is also releasing this epic monster movie on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time, so you can enjoy it any way you wish. And if it's awesome as it looks, I hope they re-release this because I'd go pay to see it again on the big screen later this year. Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. This footage looks epicly badass!! So many jaw-dropping shots. I'm so excited to watch this! Going to be a real event even if we're all watching at home.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong, from WB's YouTube:

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by America filmmaker Adam Wingard, director of the films A Horrible Way to Die, You're Next, The Guest, Blair Witch, and Death Note, as well as segments in the V/H/S films previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, from a story by Terry Rossio and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields; based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by Toho Co., LTD. Warner Bros will release Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters + on HBO Max starting on March 26th, 2021 coming up soon. Who's down?