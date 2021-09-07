First Trailer for Eva Husson's 'Mothering Sunday' with Odessa Young

"I want to write about life…" "…pain and anguish…" "Pleasure!" Lionsgate UK has unveiled the first official trailer for the romance Mothering Sunday, which originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing Out of Competition. The film is also screening at both the Toronto and London Film Festivals this fall, following its initial premiere. Adapted from the novel by Graham Swift, the film is about a maid living in post-World War I England who secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman. It's described as an "luminous, intensely moving tale" of romance and love, "but events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever." The film stars Odessa Young and Josh O'Connor as the secret lovers, along with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Glenda Jackson, Simon Shepherd, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. Another passionate forbidden love period piece, this received some good reviews out of Cannes. If you're into these kind of romantic stories, then this is definitely a must see trailer.

Here's the first official UK trailer for Eva Husson's Mothering Sunday, direct from YouTube:

On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend an afternoon of abandon with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O'Connor), the boy from the manor house nearby who is Jane's long-term romantic love despite the fact that he's engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents' friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever… Mothering Sunday is directed by the acclaimed French filmmaker / writer Eva Husson, director of the movies Those for Whom It's Always Complicated, Bang Gang, and Girls of the Sun previously. The screenplay is written by Alice Birch, adapted from the novel by Graham Swift. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It also opens in the UK beginning in November as well. Sony Pictures Classics releases Husson's Mothering Sunday in select US theaters starting on November 19th, 2021 this fall. First impression? Looking good?