First Trailer for Extra Dumb 'Jurassic Hunt' About Dinosaur Hunters

"This doesn't end until we're all dead!" Good! Lionsgate has released a trailer for a so-bad-you-have-to-see-this movie called Jurassic Hunt, which is surprisingly not a movie from The Asylum though it definitely looks like it. The world's most dangerous soldiers, mercenaries and big-game hunters arrive at a mysterious hunting reserve to hunt the deadliest game of all. When dinosaurs kill the tour guides in a wilderness park, the surviving trophy hunters must work together to evade the giant human-hungry ancient creatures and all the mercenaries hired to finish them off. This stars Courtney Loggins, Ruben Pla, Joston Theney, Motown Maurice, and Tarkan Dospil. The only way this can be good is if the dinosaurs eat every last one of them. Surprise, surprise, there's barely three shots of awful CGI dinos in the trailer. Don't watch this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hank Braxtan's Jurassic Hunt, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this pulse-pounding sci-fi thriller, female adventurer Parker joins a crew of male trophy hunters in a remote wilderness park to slaughter genetically recreated dinosaurs for sport using rifles, arrows, and grenades. After their guide is killed by raptors, the team tries to escape the park – but the hunters quickly become the hunted. Even worse, the park's manager suspects Parker of being a spy and sends a hit squad after her. This battle's about to become primitive! Jurassic Hunt is directed by the American producer / director Hank Braxtan, of the films Blood Effects, Chemical Peel, Unnatural, Snake Outta Compton, and Dragon Soldiers previously. There's no info available on a writer. Lionsgate will debut Braxtan's Jurassic Hunt direct-to-VOD starting on August 24th, 2021 later this summer. Anyone actually want to see this?