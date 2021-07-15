First Trailer for Eye-Opening Doc 'Sabaya' About Sex Slaves in Syria

"You're safe now. No one's going to hurt you." MTV has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Sabaya, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it won a Directing Award. It also played at CPH DOX and the Nantuck & True/False Film Fests. The film follows a group into Syria's Al-Hol, a dangerous ISIS camp, risking their lives to save a women being held as abducted sex slaves. "Led by Mahmud and Ziyad, these men and women volunteers tirelessly coordinate searches, infiltrate the camp, and plan rescue operations to bring back Yazidi victims. The ones they manage to free are traumatized and ashamed, fearing rejection by their community and families. The process of reinstating some sense of normalcy in their lives is only now beginning. Sabaya is a visceral, often petrifying journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat." An incredibly eye-opening film about heroes in the Middle East.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hogir Hirori's doc Sabaya, direct from MTV's YouTube:

Armed with just a mobile phone and a gun, Mahmud, Ziyad and other volunteers from the Yazidi Home Center risk their lives trying to save Yazidi women and girls being held by ISIS members as sabaya (sex slaves) in the most dangerous refugee camp in the Middle East, Al-Hol in Syria. Often accompanied by burka-clad female infiltrators and working mostly at night, they must act quickly to avoid potential violence. In this visceral, often edge-of-your-seat film, we experience both the tense situation in the camp and the comfort of daily life at home, where Mahmud’s wife, Siham, and his mother, Zahra, lovingly help the traumatized girls shed off the black garments of an ideology that tolerates nothing but itself. Sabaya is directed by Kurdistan filmmaker Hogir Hirori, director of the doc films Victims of IS, The Girl Who Saved My Life, and The Deminer previously. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. MTV Docs will release Sabaya in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on July 30th, 2021.