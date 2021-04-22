First Trailer for 'Fathom' Doc About Humpback Whale Communication

"Studying whale culture might be more about glimpsing something of ourselves… How we can connect differently a million years from now." Apple TV+ has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Fathom, in celebration of Earth Day. The film introduces us to the most dedicated whale researchers, Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland, exploring both their groundbreaking work and how a life at sea has shaped them. The film is a "deep dive" into these two scientists' quest, on opposite sides of the world, to communicate with humpback whales and unravel the mystery of why they sing. Sharing groundbreaking revelations, and also highlighting "the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries." I enjoy films that take us on adventures into the process of learning even more about the natural world and how animals interact. Really looking forward to watching it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Drew Xanthopoulos' doc Fathom, from Apple TV's YouTube:

Directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos, Fathom follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us. From hypothesis to groundbreaking work in the field, Fathom showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries. Fathom is directed by talented filmmaker Drew Xanthopoulos, director of the doc The Sensitives previously, as well as some shorts and extensive work as a cinematographer. Produced by Megan Gilbride. Apple will debut the Fathom doc streaming on Apple TV+ starting June 25th, 2021 this summer. For more details visit Apple's website.