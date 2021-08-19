First Trailer for 'Fish & Men' Doc About the High Cost of Cheap Fish

"The average American palette really needs to diversify." A trailer is out for a fascinating documentary film titled Fish & Men, which first premiered back in 2019. This has been playing at film festivals for the past few years and is finally ready for its official release (on VOD + DVD) starting in September this year. After the success of the Netflix doc film Seaspiracy, also about issues with fishing, this looks like a counter to that film - an even better follow-up exploring the same topics. Fish & Men exposes the high cost of cheap fish and the forces threatening local fishing communities and public health by revealing how consumer demand drives the global seafood economy. Do you know where your seafood is from? The film proposes that a new movement is underway - an opportunity to return sustainability to both fish & fishermen. Thriving on local communities, pioneering fishermen and celebrated chefs are leading a revolutionary new model - a 'Catch of the Day' revival based on local, seasonal fish. I appreciate the different angle in this doc than the other one.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Darby Duffin & Adam Jones' doc Fish & Men, direct from YouTube:

Today, 91% of our fish is imported and the United States is flooded with over six billion tons of imported seafood yearly. Consumers across America eat blissfully unaware of the dire consequences that a demand for five species of fish sourced from distant oceans brings to our shores. Fish & Men exposes the high cost of cheap fish in the modern seafood economy and the forces threatening local fishing communities and public health by revealing how our choices as consumers drive the global seafood trade. But, a new movement is underway - an opportunity to return sustainability to both fish and fishermen. Thriving on local communities, pioneering fishermen and celebrated chefs are leading a revolutionary new model, a 'Catch of the Day' revival based on local, seasonal sustainable fish - introducing consumers to discover new varieties of storied seafood and reconnect us with those who risk their lives to harvest the bounties of the sea. Fish & Men is directed by filmmakers Darby Duffin & Adam Jones ("The Stay-at-Home Dad"), both making their feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the 2019 New Hampshire Film Festival. Virgil Films will release Fish & Men direct-to-VOD starting September 14th, 2021. Visit their official site.