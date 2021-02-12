First Trailer for German Sci-Fi Film 'Tides' Set on a Decimated Earth

"The human race doesn't need us to survive…" Constantin Film in Germany has released the first trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Tides, formerly known as Haven: Above Sky. This has also been announced as a selection of the 2021 Berlin Film Festival, premiering in the Berlinale Special section next month. Set in the distant future, a female astronaut, shipwrecked on the long-decimated Earth, must decide the fate of the wasteland's remaining populace. Tides "sends its audience on a breathless journey full of surprising twists and turns into a unique world in which humanity is about life and death." In the lead role as the astronaut Blake, who is left to her own devices and has to make a momentous decision, young star Nora Arnezeder. At her side, Iain Glen from "Game of Thrones", plus Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Joel Basman. At first glance this seems a bit like a live-action Wall-E (especially with that tiny green plant), but it gets into some Mad Max / Snowpiercer post-apocalyptic craziness later on it seems. I'm down for this. Check it out below.

Here's the first German trailer (+ poster) for Tim Fehlbaum's Tides, direct from Constantin's YouTube:

When the earth became uninhabitable for humans, the ruling elite settled the planet Kepler 209. But its atmosphere makes the new inhabitants sterile. Two generations later, a program is to determine whether life on earth is possible again: Mission Ulysses II is supposed to bring certainty. The space capsule gets out of control when it enters the earth's atmosphere. The astronaut Blake (Nora Arnezeder) is the only one who survives the landing - but she realizes that she is not alone on earth. A struggle for survival begins and Blake must make choices that will determine the fate of all humanity. Tides, also known as Haven: Above Sky, is both written and directed by Swiss filmmaker Tim Fehlbaum, director of the films Nicht meine Hochzeit and Apocalypse previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Tim Fehlbaum and Mariko Minoguchi. The film is initially premiering at the Berlin Film Festival this year, then set to open sometime later in 2021. No release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?