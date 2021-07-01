First Trailer for Gritty Thriller 'Beckett' with John David Washington

"I know you're scared, I get it… But you don't have the whole picture." "Then who's after me?" Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for a gritty thriller set in Greece titled Beckett, which stars John David Washington, and is made by Italian filmmaker Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. It's also produced by fellow Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria). Following a car crash in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy and on the run for his life. As tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy. The film stars JDW, along with Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, Alicia Vikander, and Giorgos Pyrpasopoulos. It looks extra intense, in a good way this time, as things start to get freakier as the story goes on. I'm interested to find out exactly what's going on in here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ferdinando Cito Filomarino's Beckett, from Netflix's YouTube:

While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (John David Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy. Beckett is directed by Italian filmmaker Ferdinando Cito Filomarino, his second feature film after making Antonia previously, and a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Kevin A. Rice, from a story by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. It's produced by Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Gabriele Moratti. The film will premiere at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland this summer. Netflix then debuts Filomarino's Beckett streaming on Netflix starting on August 13th, 2021 this summer. First impression? Who's down?