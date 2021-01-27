First Trailer for Ham Radio Contact Psychological Thriller 'Dead Air'

"How are you, Eva?" Freestyle Digital Media has released a trailer for Dead Air, a homemade supernatural / psychological thriller from filmmaker Kevin Hicks. Not to be confused with the zombies take over radio station horror film also titled Dead Air from 2009. They both involve radio, but this is a different kind of radio. Struggling to uncover the truth of a deeply repressed memory of an old trauma, William discovers an old ham radio that belonged to his dead father. In his fascination with it, he stumbles into contact with Eva, a woman with a dark secret of her own, and starts a friendship that will lead him down a dangerous path from which he may not be able to return. Danger, danger! Dear Air features an ensemble cast including Kevin Hicks, Vickie Hicks, Chris Xaver, Lucca Iocovetti, Madison & Mackenzie Skodzinsky, and Bruce Levitt. This looks extra cheap, but there still might be some good twists and turns in the story.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Hicks' Dead Air, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

Dead Air is the story of what happens to a man, William, who is suffering from the repressed memory of an old trauma. When William discovers a ham radio and stumbles into contact with a woman with a dark secret of her own, the deceptively innocent relationship leads William to a horrible truth and changes him forever. Something desperate has stirred, attempting to reach William, to take hold of him and pull him into the shadow world of memories best left forgotten. The two worlds collide, and William is rushed down a path that is paved with deceit, lies and an awful truth, a truth that pulls him into a world of darkness from which he cannot escape. Dear Air is directed by American filmmaker Kevin Hicks, director of the films Paranormal Proof, Behind the Door, and Doppel previously, as well as various production work. The screenplay is written by Vickie Hicks. Freestyle Digital Media will release Hicks' Dead Air direct-to-VOD on February 19th, 2021 this winter. For more info, visit the film's official website. Anyone interested in this?