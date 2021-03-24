First Trailer for Hitman Thriller 'The Virtuoso' with Anthony Hopkins

"We're killing machines - it's what we do!" Lionsgate has released a trailer for an action thriller titled The Virtuoso, produced and directed by filmmaker Nick Stagliano. A lonesome stranger must track down and kill a rogue hitman to satisfy an outstanding debt. But the only information he's been given is a time and location where to find his quarry - 5pm at a rustic diner in the dying town. No name, description, nothing. When the assassin arrives in there are several possible targets, including the county sheriff. But the danger escalates when an encounter with a local woman threaten to derail his task. The film stars Anson Mount as "The Virtuoso" and Anthony Hopkins as "The Mentor", with Abbie Cornish, Anson Mount, Diora Baird, Eddie Marsan, David Morse, and Richard Brake. This looks like another of these derivative been-there-done-that hitman films. This is a slick trailer, I'll admit that, but there's nothing else new here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nick Stagliano's The Virtuoso, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor and boss (Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins). Given only where and when along with a cryptic clue, the methodical hit man must identify his mysterious mark from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (David Morse). Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Abbie Cornish) at the town's rustic diner also threatens to derail his mission in this noir-style cloak-and-dagger thriller. The Virtuoso is directed by Nick Stagliano, of the films Home of Angels, The Florentine, and Good Day for It previously. The screenplay is written by James C. Wolf. Lionsgate will release Stagliano's The Virtuoso in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 30th.