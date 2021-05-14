First Trailer for Horror 'Digging to Death' About a Backyard Dilemma

"Someone will ask questions…" Uncork'd Ent has released an official trailer for an indie horror-thriller film titled Digging to Death, from writer / director Michael P. Blevins. "This June, dig up the past." David Van Owen moves into a mysterious house and discovers a box buried in his backyard, filled with 3 million dollars and a fresh corpse. What does he decide to do next? David hides the money in the house, only to be stalked by the buried body… Starring Ford Austin, Tom Fitzpatrick, Rachel Alig, Ken Hudson Campbell, Richard Riehle, with Clint Jung, Sumeet Dang, and Bryan Dodds. Yeah, this isn't the most original idea, but that creepy old dead guy haunting him makes this look like something unique and, dare I say, kind of fun. Freaky and disturbing, but with some awkward fun tossed in. Why not? It's the horror genre after all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael P. Blevins' Digging to Death, direct from YouTube:

David (Ford Austin) buys a fixer-upper house to restore and as he’s digging a hole for a new septic tank, he discovers a large box filled with three million dollars in cash and a dead body. He is faced with the dilemma of reporting the body and losing the money or hiding the money and reburying the body some place else. What unfolds next is a series of consequences that lead us to truly discover What’s Buried in the Backyard. Digging to Death is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Michael P. Blevins, director of the films Shoe Store, Phelps Avenue, and Onion Syrup previously, and lots of other production work. It's produced by Thomas Bangert, Michael P. Blevins, Vanessa Zamarripa. This hasn't premiered at any festivals as far as we know. Uncork'd will release Blevins' Digging to Death direct-to-VOD / DVD starting June 1st.