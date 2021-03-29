First Trailer for Horror Thriller 'The Night House' with Rebecca Hall

"I didn't think we had secrets…" "Everybody has secrets." Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for The Night House, a creepy new horror thriller from filmmaker David Bruckner (The Signal, The Ritual). This originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. A widow attempts to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets in their lakeside home. But there's much more going on in here with duality and a mirror universe where things aren't quite the same. What does it all mean? What's going on? Very creepy and mysterious, yet alluring. Starring Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin. Searchlight will debut the film in theaters in July, and I like the mirrored version of their logo. This looks creepy, I can see why they waited to show this in theaters.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Bruckner's The Night House, direct from YouTube:

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together – but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband's belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing – a mystery she's determined to unravel. The Night House is directed by American horror filmmaker David Bruckner, director of the films The Signal, The Ritual, as well as segments of Southbound, V/H/S, and "Creepshow" previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. This first premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last year. Searchlight Pictures will release Bruckner's The Night House in select US theaters starting July 16th this summer. Who's intrigued?