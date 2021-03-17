First Trailer for Hulu's New 'Sasquatch' Documentary About Bigfoot

"Now I'm going to tell you the craziest story I've ever heard." Hulu has revealed an official trailer for a new documentary mini-series titled Sasquatch, from producers Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass, billed as the executive producers of "Wild Wild Country", which was one of the best doc series I've ever seen. This doc just premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this week, and it drops on Hulu on 4/20. Because in addition to Bigfoot, there's a big-time marijuana connection as well. Sasquatch is a true crime doc series following investigative journalist David Holthouse as he attempts to solve a bizarre 25-year-old triple homicide that was said to be the work of a mythical creature. But it turns out this is all around a lucrative area in Northern California where they grow a lot of high quality weed, too. This just looks creepy and funny and wild and the quote about "but I sure as hell believe there are monsters among us" is chilling. This looks crazy compelling.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joshua Rofe's doc Sasquatch, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he'll be taken down a path that's far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined… Sasquatch is directed by American filmmaker Joshua Rofe, director of the doc features Lost for Life and Swift Current, plus the feature films The Gray in Between and Brooklyn Battery, as well as the TV mini-series "Lorena" previously. The doc is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Hulu will then release Rofe's Sasquatch doc as a three-part mini-series with all episodes available starting on April 20th this spring. So who's interested?