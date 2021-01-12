First Trailer for 'Hurt by Paradise' Film - Known as British 'Francis Ha'

"I need you to focus on your life… Think about the things that you want to know…" Trinity Creative has just revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed British indie film titled Hurt by Paradise, which premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2019, also stopping by the Raindance Film Festival. Hurt by Paradise is a film about a poet and a girl with big hair. Together they find friendship as the possibility of their dreams dwindles. It's described as "the British Francis Ha… a heartfelt love letter to female friendship and London, from first time writer/director Greta Bellamacina," who also stars in the film as Celeste Blackwood. The cast includes Nicholas Rowe, Anna Brewster, Sai Bennett, Jaime Winstone, and Tanya Burr. This looks a bit kooky but still charming and extra clever and, of course, brutally honest about the way things are.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Greta Bellamacina's Hurt by Paradise, direct from YouTube:

A young poet and an aspiring actress pursue their creative dreams, while supporting each other, as they navigate the balancing act of family responsibilities, modern dating and the inevitable strain of limited finances. Hurt by Paradise is both written & directed by British actress / filmmaker Greta Bellamacina, making her first narrative feature after directing the doc The Safe House: A Decline of Ideas previously. Produced by Robert Montgomery. This first premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 2019, and also stopped by the Raindance Film Festival and a few others. Trinity Creative will release Bellamacina's Hurt by Paradise in both the UK and US direct-to-VOD starting on February 9th this winter. So who's interested?