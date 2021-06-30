First Trailer for Ildikó Enyedi's 'Story of My Wife' Premiering in Cannes

"You want me to like your admirer?" Films Boutique has unveiled a festival promo trailer for The Story of My Wife, the first English-language feature from acclaimed, award-winning Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi. She won the Golden Bear top prize at the Berlin Film Festival in 2017 for her last film On Body and Soul. The Story of My Wife, adapted from Hungarian author Milán Füst's novel, is set to premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the Main Competition, and it runs a full 2 hours, 49 minutes. Whew. There's not of a description. Only an introduction: the film follows a Dutch sea captain who makes a bet in a café to wed the first woman who enters through the door. In walks Lizzy, played by Léa Seydoux. The cast also includes Gijs Naber and the ubiquitous Louis Garrel. This is the best of any Cannes trailer we've posted before the festival so far - easily one of my most anticipated this year. It looks ravishing; many elegant shots.

Here's the first promo trailer for Ildikó Enyedi's The Story of My Wife, direct from FB's YouTube:

Jakob Störr (Gijs Naber), a Dutch seasoned sea captain, makes a bet in a café to marry the first woman who enters the place. And then in walks Lizzy (Léa Seydoux)… The Story of My Wife, originally known as A feleségem története in Hungarian, is directed by Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi, director of the films Mole, My Twentieth Century, Magic Hunter, A Gyár, Tamas and Juli, Simon the Magician, and On Body and Soul previously. The screenplay is also written by Ildikó Enyedi, adapted from Milán Füst's novel of the same name. This is set to premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Main Competition. It's set to open in January 2022 in France, but no other release dates are set yet - stay tuned. First impression?