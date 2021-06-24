Bigger Dreams, Bigger Stakes - First Trailer for Illumination's 'Sing 2'

"She's afraid. She'll never be able to play the part." Universal has released the first full trailer for animation sequel Sing 2, from the studio Illumination. This is pretty much the same plot for the original rehashed, surprise surprise. Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita's leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal's spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show, and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage. What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Sing 2 features the voice of Bono as Clay, along with Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti. Not sure how many have been awaiting this sequel, seems tailor made for anyone who loves singing shows.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Garth Jennings's Sing 2, direct from Universal's YouTube:

Buster (McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, Buster and his cast—harried mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Ent. offices, run by ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale). In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster runs with, promising their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to. Sing 2 is again written and directed by British filmmaker Garth Jennings, of Son of Rambow, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and the first Sing previously. Made by Illumination. Universal will release Sing 2 in theaters nationwide on December 22nd.