First Trailer for 'In Balanchine's Classroom' Ballet Documentary Film

"I don't want dancers that love to dance, I want dancers that need to dance." Kino Lorber + Zeitgeist Films have debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary film called In Balanchine's Classroom, from filmmaker Connie Hochman, a former ballet dancer. This is arriving in select US theaters in September for anyone interested in learning more about this iconic choreographer. In Balanchine's Classroom takes us back to the glory years of George Balanchine's New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius. Hochman's journey to make this film has been a goal throughout her life after an illustrious career as a dancer: "Decades later, Connie's childhood memories of Balanchine, combined with a desire to understand more, led her on a mission to solve a mystery. What exactly happened 'in Balanchine's classroom', where he developed the dancers and the dancing to serve his choreographic vision?" Another captivating dance documentary to watch in this growing subgenre. Dive in.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Connie Hochman's doc In Balanchine's Classroom, direct from YouTube:

In Balanchine's Classroom takes us back to the glory years of Balanchine's New York City Ballet through the remembrances of his former dancers and their quest to fulfill the vision of a genius. Opening the door to his studio and entering his world, Balanchine's private laboratory, they discover new facets of the groundbreaking choreographer: taskmaster, mad scientist, and spiritual teacher. Today, as his former dancers teach a new generation, questions arise: what was the secret of his teaching? Can it be replicated? Filled with never before seen archival footage of Balanchine at work during rehearsals, classes, and in preparation for his most seminal works, along with interviews with many of his adored and adoring dancers and those who try to carry on his legacy today, this is Balanchine as you have never seen him, and a film for anyone who loves ballet and the creative process. In Balanchine's Classroom is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Connie Hochman, making her first feature film. Kino Lorber + Zeitgeist will debut In Balanchine's Classroom in select theaters on September 17th, 2021. For info, visit their site.