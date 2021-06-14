First Trailer for Incredibly Weird, Extra Wild 'Cryptozoo' Animated Film

"Without dreams there can be no future…" Madman Films in Australia has released the first official trailer for the extremely funky, hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also stopped by this year's Berlin Film Festival, and is arriving in theaters starting in August. This earned some rave reviews, mostly because it's insanely original and unlike anything you've ever seen before - the latest from the filmmaker behind the film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. This features the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. It's hard to even describe this film, you just have to dive head-first into the footage.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Dash Shaw's Cryptozoo, from Madman's YouTube:

Lauren Grey (Lake Bell) travels the world tracking down fantastical creatures, to rescue them from abuse and give them refuge in her Cryptozoo. Alas, the military has set its sights on the most powerful cryptid of them all, the dream devouring chimera Baku. Cryptozoo is both written and directed by American artist / filmmaker Dash Shaw (visit his official site), director of the animated film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea previously, as well as other animation projects and short films, and also some comic books. Produced by Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, and Bill Way. This first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also showed at the Berlin Film Festival. Magnolia Pictures will release Shaw's Cryptozoo in the US starting on August 20th, 2021 later this summer. Anyone interested?