First Trailer for Indie Werewolf Thriller 'The Hunting' Filmed in Ohio

June 28, 2021
"It's obvious this animal didn't kill for food…" It must've killed out of spite! Black Mandala Productions has unveiled an early promo trailer for another new werewolf film titled The Hunting, marking the feature narrative directorial debut of filmmaker Mark Andrew Hamer (executive producer for I See You). The basic logline for this sounds like every other werewolf film but that's not surprising: When a mysterious animal attack leaves a mutilated body in the forest, a conservative small town detective must enlist the help of an eager wildlife specialist to uncover the dark & disturbing truth that threatens the town. Most of the footage in this trailer is filled with all the usual werewolf tropes including wolves, but it finally breaks form at the end. The film stars Peyton Hillis, Joelle Westwood, Joaquin Guerrero, Keith Migra, Angela Cole, and Alan Tuskes. This was shot mostly in Ohio and Michigan. I just wish it looked better than it does here.

The genre specialized company Black Mandala presents the posters and trailer for its new monstrous film, The Hunting, directed by Mark Andrew Hamer. A story that takes place between disappearances and beasts that lurk in the dark, in a small town where you won't dare to go out after midnight. Lots of blood spilled and an investigator who will give his life to discover what really happens. When a mysterious animal attack leaves a mutilated body in the forest, a conservative smalltown detective must enlist the help of an eager wildlife specialist to uncover the dark and disturbing truth that threatens the town. The Hunting is directed by filmmaker Mark Andrew Hamer, making his narrative features directorial debut after one other documentary, and lots of production work including in VFX and as an executive producer. The screenplay is by Mark Andrew Hamer, Heather Ryan and Terrance Ryan. This hasn't premiered at any festivals yet. The Hunting is still seeking distribution - no release has been set. Visit the film's official site.

