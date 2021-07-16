First Trailer for Injustice Thriller 'Naked Singularity' with John Boyega

"One can break the law, my friend, and still believe in justice." Screen Media Films has released an official trailer for a thriller from NYC called Naked Singularity, marking the feature directorial debut of Chase Palmer (screenwriter on It previously). The film is based on the PEN prize-winning novel of the same name by Sergio De La Pava, a former Manhattan District Attorney with first-hand knowledge of the travesties of justice in city courtrooms. It's described as "an ambitious, razor-sharp indictment of legal dysfunction and entertaining, high-stakes heist." When a successful New York public defender loses his first case, his life begins to unravel. Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client to beat the broken system at its own game. Hell yes. John Boyega stars with Olivia Cooke, Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein, Tim Blake Nelson, and Linda Lavin. This looks awesome! I love a good take-on-the-world film like this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chase Palmer's Naked Singularity, direct from YouTube:

Naked Singularity tells the story of Casi (John Boyega), a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the very justice system he’s trying to make right. Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client (Olivia Cooke) in an effort to beat the broken system at its own game. Naked Singularity is directed by American filmmaker Chase Palmer, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and work as a screenwriter on It previously. The screenplay is written by both Chase Palmer and David Matthews, adapted from the book "A Naked Singularity" written by Sergio De La Pava. Screen Media will release Palmer's Naked Singularity in select US theaters on August 6th, then on VOD starting August 13th this summer. Who wants to watch?