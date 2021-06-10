First Trailer for Intense Building-the-Eiffel-Tower Romance Film 'Eiffel'

"Any ideas for the competition?" "We must be freer. More audacious." Build it bigger! Pathe in France has unveiled the first official trailer for the intense romantic drama Eiffel, set during the building of the Eiffel Tower in Paris at the end of the 1800s. The film not only tells of the struggles of celebrated engineer Gustave Eiffel as he creates this iconic landmark, but also his romance with another woman, a "long lost, forbidden passion that inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever." Oh my. The government is asking Eiffel to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design the subway. Suddenly, everything changes when Eiffel crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. Starring Romain Duris as Gustave Eiffel, Emma Mackey as Adrienne Bourgès, and Pierre Deladonchamps as Antoine Restac, with Armande Boulanger, Philippe Hérisson, Andranic Manet, Juliette Blanche. I actually think it looks quite good, yeah a bit melodramatic and campy, but filled with passion and amour.

Here's the first official French trailer (+ posters) for Martin Bourboulon's Eiffel, from Pathe's YouTube:

Having just finished his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty, celebrated engineer Gustave Eiffel is on top of the world. Now, the French government is pressuring him to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design the subway. Suddenly, everything changes when Eiffel crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. Their long lost, forbidden passion inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever. You will never look at the Eiffel Tower the same way again! Eiffel is directed by French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon, director of the two comedy films Daddy or Mommy and Divorce French Style previously, as well as a few short films and some TV work. The screenplay is by Thomas Bidegain, Caroline Bongrand, Martin Bourboulon, Martin Brossollet, and Natalie Carter. Produced by Vanessa van Zuylen. This premiered at the Alliance Française French Film Festival earlier this year, and opens in France starting this August. No US release has been set - stay tuned. First impression? Any good?