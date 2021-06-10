MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Intense Building-the-Eiffel-Tower Romance Film 'Eiffel'

by
June 10, 2021
Source: YouTube

Eiffel Trailer

"Any ideas for the competition?" "We must be freer. More audacious." Build it bigger! Pathe in France has unveiled the first official trailer for the intense romantic drama Eiffel, set during the building of the Eiffel Tower in Paris at the end of the 1800s. The film not only tells of the struggles of celebrated engineer Gustave Eiffel as he creates this iconic landmark, but also his romance with another woman, a "long lost, forbidden passion that inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever." Oh my. The government is asking Eiffel to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design the subway. Suddenly, everything changes when Eiffel crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. Starring Romain Duris as Gustave Eiffel, Emma Mackey as Adrienne Bourgès, and Pierre Deladonchamps as Antoine Restac, with Armande Boulanger, Philippe Hérisson, Andranic Manet, Juliette Blanche. I actually think it looks quite good, yeah a bit melodramatic and campy, but filled with passion and amour.

Here's the first official French trailer (+ posters) for Martin Bourboulon's Eiffel, from Pathe's YouTube:

Eiffel Poster

Eiffel Poster

Having just finished his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty, celebrated engineer Gustave Eiffel is on top of the world. Now, the French government is pressuring him to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design the subway. Suddenly, everything changes when Eiffel crosses paths with a mysterious woman from his past. Their long lost, forbidden passion inspires him to change the Paris skyline forever. You will never look at the Eiffel Tower the same way again! Eiffel is directed by French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon, director of the two comedy films Daddy or Mommy and Divorce French Style previously, as well as a few short films and some TV work. The screenplay is by Thomas Bidegain, Caroline Bongrand, Martin Bourboulon, Martin Brossollet, and Natalie Carter. Produced by Vanessa van Zuylen. This premiered at the Alliance Française French Film Festival earlier this year, and opens in France starting this August. No US release has been set - stay tuned. First impression? Any good?

Find more posts: Foreign Film, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here