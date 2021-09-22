First Trailer for Ireland's 2021 Oscar Submission 'Shelter' or 'Foscadh'

"It's time to stop living like a ghost." An early trailer is available for the award-winning Irish film Shelter, originally known as Foscadh, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Seán Breathnach. This premiered at the 2021 Galway Film Festival, and was just selected as Ireland's submission to the Academy Awards for this year. Set in the mountains of contemporary Connemara, Foscadh is a feature film telling the story of gormless recluse John Cunliffe. When his over-cosseting parents pass away, John inherits mountain land that is in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development and he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of courtship, trust and vengeance for the first time. The film stars Dónall Ó Héalaí, Cillian Ó Gairbhí, Fionnuala Flaherty, Macdara Ó Fátharta, and Diarmuid de Faoite. This is described as "a poignant meditation on isolation, neurodiversity, and letting go of the past." No surprise - it looks pretty damn good.

Here's the first official trailer for Seán Breathnach's Foscadh, aka Shelter, direct from YouTube:

Set in the wild mountains of Connemara on the western coast of Ireland, Foscadh tells the story of naïve recluse John Cunliffe (Dónall Ó Héalai) who is suddenly propelled into manhood at the ripe old age of 28. When his over-protective parents pass away, friendless John inherits mountain land that is in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development, and he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of romance, trust and vengeance for the first time… Shelter, also known as Foscadh in Gaelic, is directed by Irish filmmaker Seán Breathnach, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is also written by Seán Breathnach, based on the novel titled "The Thing about December" from Donal Ryan. It's produced by Paddy Hayes. This initially premiered at the 2021 Galway Film Fleadh earlier this year. No release dates have been set - in the UK or Ireland or the US. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression?