First Trailer for James Wan's Horror 'Malignant' with Annabelle Wallis

by
July 20, 2021
"He wants to talk to you." Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for Malignant, the new horror thriller movie from James Wan, returning to his roots with another original creation. This was initially set to open last summer, but was delayed due to the pandemic - now arriving in theaters + on HBO Max starting in September of this year. In this one, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. The cast includes Annabelle Wallis as Madison, Jake Abel, George Young, Jacqueline McKenzie, Mckenna Grace, Maddie Hasson, Ingrid Bisu, and Michole Briana White. This seems inspired a bit by the Ring and A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, but still looks like something entirely unique. Which is exciting! Tons of extra frightening footage in this plus that killer final shot. You won't be able to look away from Malignant.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for James Wan's Malignant, direct from WB's YouTube:

Every kill brings him closer to you… Malignant is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan. In the movie, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Malignant is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker James Wan, director of the movies Saw, Dead Silence, Death Sentence, Insidious, The Conjuring, Insidious: Chapter 2, Furious 7, The Conjuring 2, as well as DC's Aquaman most recently. The screenplay is written by Akela Cooper, from a story by James Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Akela Cooper. Produced by James Wan and Michael Clear. Warner Bros will release Wan's Malignant in theaters nationwide + streaming on HBO Max starting September 10th, 2021 coming soon. Ready to be scared?

