First Trailer for Jim Cummings' Provocative New Film 'The Beta Test'

"It's the ultimate clickbait thirst trap." IFC Films has revealed the first official trailer for The Beta Test, a seductive, provocative new thriller from filmmaker Jim Cummings (of Thunder Road and The Wolf of Snow Hollow). Cummings teams up with actor PJ McCabe to co-write & co-direct this film, which initially premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at the Tribeca, Edinburgh, Deauville, Vancouver, and Champs-Elysées Film Festivals this year. A married Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data. It's partially a commentary on the wrold of agents in Hollywood, and partially a commentary on the disruptive nature of sexual provocation, how easily it can tear things apart. The film stars Cummings & McCabe, plus Virginia Newcomb, Kevin Changaris, Olivia Grace Applegate, Jessie Barr, Malin Barr, and Christian Hillborg. This is a good film with some slick twists; you'll have to watch to find out.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Jim Cummings & PJ McCabe' The Beta Test, direct from YouTube:

Shortly before his wedding, ruthless talent agent Jordan (Jim Cummings) receives a mysterious envelope offering no-strings-attached sex with a stranger in a hotel room. Initially amused, then intrigued, he becomes obsessed by the idea of a secret erotic adventure and impulsively accepts. But will he regret his choices when his meticulous, superficial world threatens to collapse under the weight of his burgeoning lies? The Beta Test is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Jim Cummings (director of Thunder Road and The Wolf of Snow Hollow previously) & PJ McCabe (actor; now making his feature directorial debut) making their first film together. It's produced by Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, Benjamin Wiessner. This initially premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will debut The Beta Test in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Curious to find out more?