First Trailer for Journey to Mars Thriller 'Stowaway' from Joe Penna

"There is no way for all of us to survive…" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Stowaway, an intriguing concept similar to Gravity or Europa Report or Ad Astra. The latest film from Arctic director Joe Penna. On a mission to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes damage to the spaceship's life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. The cast includes Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, and Toni Collette. This looks gorgeous!! Not only are all the spaceship shots stunning, buut even the cscore in this trailer is ravishing. I love space travel sci-fi like this!! Bring it on. And as a big fan of Arctic, I've got a good feeling Penna has been cookin' up something very tasty to enjoy on Netflix this spring.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Penna's Stowaway, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

The crew of a spaceship headed to Mars discovers an accidental stowaway shortly after takeoff. Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship's medical researcher emerges as the only dissenting voice against the group consensus that has already decided in favor of a grim outcome. Stowaway is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Joe Penna, making his second feature film after directing Arctic previously, as well as directing the TV series "Once Upon", "Sand Box", and "Release". The screenplay is written by Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison. Produced by Ulrich Schwarz, Maximilian Leo, Nick Spicer, Clay Pecorin, Aram Tertzakian, Jonas Katzenstein; co-produced by Bastian Griese, Ulrich Schwarz, and Neshe Demir. Netflix will release Penna's Stowaway streaming on Netflix starting April 22nd. Excited to watch?