First Trailer for Julia Child Doc 'Julia' from Julie Cohen & Betsy West

"When you cook, you give your love." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the first official trailer for a new documentary titled Julia, a biopic doc film about the acclaimed, beloved cookbook author & TV superstar Julia Child. Made by the doc filmmakers behind the recent acclaimed documentaries RBG and My Name Is Pauli Murray previously. It's being promoted as an event profiling an iconic woman. "Julia will use never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives, 'cutting edge' food cinematography. The project will trace Child's path, from her struggles to create and publish 1961's 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking,' which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, to her become an unlikely television sensation from her show 'The French Chef.'" This reminds me of the excellent film Julie & Julia, and makes me want to try every dish she has ever made as well. It does look like a ravishing and delicious film! Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Julie Cohen & Betsy West's doc Julie, direct from YouTube:

The documentary film Julia tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women. Using never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, first-person narratives, and with cutting-edge, mouth-watering food cinematography, the film traces Julia Child's surprising path, from her struggles to create and publish the revolutionary Mastering the Art of French Cooking (1961) which has sold more than 2.5 million copies to date, to her empowering story of a woman who found fame in her 50s, and her calling as an unlikely television sensation. Julie is co-directed by doc producers / filmmakers Julie Cohen (of the docs Pedro Ruiz: Coming Home, Ndiphilela Ukucula: I Live to Sing, The Sturgeon Queens, and American Veteran) & Betsy West, both co-directors of the documentary films RBG and My Name Is Pauli Murray previously. It's produced by Sara Bernstein, Julie Cohen, Holly Siegel, Betsy West, and Justin Wilkes. Sony Classics will release Julie in select US theaters sometime later in 2021 - stay tuned for an exact release date. Intrigued?