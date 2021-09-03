First Trailer for Kenneth Branagh's Film 'Belfast' Starring Jude Hill

"Are we going to have to leave Belfast?" Focus Features has unveiled an official trailer for Belfast, written and directed by Irish actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, described as his "most personal film" yet. The film is premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this weekend, hence the trailer dropping now, and is also playing at the Toronto Film Festival next before opening in November this fall. A coming-of-age drama set during the tumult of late-1960s Northern Ireland, the film follows young Buddy while he navigates a landscape of working-class struggle, sweeping cultural changes, and sectarian violence. Jude Hill stars as Buddy, with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, and Lara McDonnell. This is already being compared to Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, not just because it's in black & white as well, but another story about growing up in tumultuous times. This is a very promising trailer - I wasn't sure what to expect before all the footage, so looking forward to it now.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, direct from Focus' YouTube:

The film, which writer / director Kenneth Branagh has described as his "most personal film", centres on a young boy's childhood amid the tumult of Belfast, Northern Ireland during the 1960s. Buddy (Jude Hill) dreams of a glamorous future that will whisk him far from the Troubles, but, in the meantime, he finds consolation in his charismatic Pa (Jamie Dornan) and Ma (Caitríona Balfe), and his spry, tale-spinning grandparents (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench). Belfast is both written and directed by Academy Award-nominated Irish actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of many films including Henry V, Dead Again, Much Ado About Nothing, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express, All Is True previously. Produced by Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas. This is premiering at the 2021 Telluride & Toronto Film Festivals this year. Focus Features will release Branagh's Belfast in select US theaters starting November 12th, 2021 this fall. First impression? Look good so far?