First Trailer for Kornél Mundruczó's Generation-Spanning 'Evolution'

"You raised me… to be suspicious of the world." The Match Factory has released an early promo trailer for a riveting time-jumping, generation-spanning film called Evolution - premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month. This is the latest work from Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó working with screenwriter Kata Wéber - they both collaborated on Pieces of a Woman most recently and this is their ambitious follow-up to that film. In Evolution, the duo offers a powerful drama tracing three generations of a family, from a surreal memory of World War II to modern day Berlin, unable to process their past in a society still coping with the wounds of its history. This looks like a fascinating and poignant look back at how much history affects us, whether we like it or not. These filmmakers are telling such exhilarating stories in the cinema recently. "I don't want to be a survivor. I want to be alive." This stars Lili Monori, Goya Rego, Annamária Láng, Padmé Hamdemir, & Jule Böwe. I really need to see this – first look below.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ poster) for Kornél Mundruczó's Evolution, direct from TMF's YouTube:

In Evolution, the acclaimed filmmaking team Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber return with a powerful drama tracing three generations of a family, from a surreal memory of World War II all the way to modern day Berlin, unable to process their past in a society still coping with the wounds of its history. Like the water that connects the episodes in this triptych, memory and identity are fluid, and how we relate to it can drown or buoy. The pain and stigma that trickles from Eva, to Lena and then Jonas is inexpressible, yet rendered with striking imagery by Mundruczó and a wrenchingly poignant yet acerbically ironic and personal script by Wéber. While generational traumas find new expression in the present, the family in Evolution looks towards a more hopeful future. Evolution is directed by acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, of the films This I Wish and Nothing More, Pleasant Days, Johanna, Delta, Tender Son, White God, and Jupiter's Moon previously. The screenplay is by Kata Wéber - they both collaborated on Pieces of a Woman most recently. This just premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year playing in the Cannes Première section. No release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for more. First impression?