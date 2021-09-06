First Trailer for Lockdown-Busting Road Trip Comedy 'Stop and Go'

"We just gotta focus!" Decal Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an indie road trip comedy titled Stop and Go - which is the update release title for the film that initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival under the name Recovery. This coronavirus pandemic road trip comedy is about two directionless sisters who break out of lockdown and decide to brave a cross-country road trip to rescue their grandmother from a COVID outbreak at her nursing home. Described as a "raucous road trip comedy for the quar times," which is as cringe as any description can get. Whitney Call and Mallory Everton co-wrote the screenplay and co-star in the film as sisters Jamie and Blake. The cast includes Julia Jolley, Anne Sward Hansen, Stephen Meek, Noah Kershisnik, and Dora McDonald. The best part about this is their dog, but I'm still not even sure that will convince me to watch this. Why does anyone want to revisit 2020? I'm not sure.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Mallory Everton & Stephen Meek's Stop and Go, from Decal's YouTube:

Blake and Jamie's (Mallory Everton and Whitney Call) big plans for the year come to a screeching halt when they are forced to rescue their grandma and her beloved dog from her nursing home. They embark on a hilarious cross-country race against time while contending with a deranged dog breeder, a highly inappropriate 9 year old, and a clueless Romeo, all in the name of family. Stop and Go, formerly known as Recovery, is co-directed by actors / filmmakers Mallory Everton and Stephen Meek, both making their feature directorial debut with this film after working on the "Studio C" TV series previously. The screenplay is written by the film's stars Whitney Call and Mallory Everton. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Neon's Decal Releasing will debut Everton & Meek's Stop and Go in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 1st, 2021 this fall. Who's ready to join them on this wacky road trip?