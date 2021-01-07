MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Lovecraftian Horror 'Sacrifice' Set on Norwegian Island

by
January 7, 2021
Source: YouTube

Sacrifice Trailer

"We just call him… the 'slumbering one.'" Epic Pictures Group has released a trailer for a mysterious indie Lovecraftian horror film titled Sacrifice, made by filmmakers Andy Collier & Tor Mian. This film originally premiered at FrightFest in the UK last year. Inspired by the Paul Kane short story titled "Men of The Cloth", Sacrifice follows an American couple visiting a remote Norwegian Island who are drawn into a sinister cult that worship a sea dwelling deity. New Yorker Isaac and his pregnant wife return to a remote Norwegian village of his birth to claim an unexpected inheritance. Here they find themselves caught in a nightmare as an ancient evil awakens to claim a birthright of its own. Starring Barbara Crampton, Dag Sorlie, Erik Iundin, Jack Kristiansen, Johanna Adde Dahl, Ludovic Hughes, Lukas Loughran, and Sophie Stevens. A cult movie mashed up with Cthulhu? Freaky. I really dig Crampton's line delivery in the footage.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Collier & Tor Mian's Sacrifice, direct from YouTube:

Sacrifice Poster

After his mother's death, Isaac (Ludovic Hughes) and his pregnant wife return to his birthplace on a remote Norwegian island to claim on unexpected inheritance. During their visit, the couple discover dark secrets from Isaac's past. Their pleasant trip quickly turns into a nightmare when Isaac and his wife encounter a sinister cult that worships a sea-dwelling deity. Sacrifice is both co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Andy Collier & Tor Mian (also director of the films The Sky in Bloom, The Milky Way), both co-directors of the film Charismata previously. Based on a short story by Paul Kane. Produced by Toor Mian and Ross Scaife. This originally premiered at FrightFest last year. Dread will release Sacrifice in select US theaters starting on February 5th, then on VOD starting on February 9th this winter. Who's interested?

Find more posts: Horror, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here