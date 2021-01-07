First Trailer for Lovecraftian Horror 'Sacrifice' Set on Norwegian Island

"We just call him… the 'slumbering one.'" Epic Pictures Group has released a trailer for a mysterious indie Lovecraftian horror film titled Sacrifice, made by filmmakers Andy Collier & Tor Mian. This film originally premiered at FrightFest in the UK last year. Inspired by the Paul Kane short story titled "Men of The Cloth", Sacrifice follows an American couple visiting a remote Norwegian Island who are drawn into a sinister cult that worship a sea dwelling deity. New Yorker Isaac and his pregnant wife return to a remote Norwegian village of his birth to claim an unexpected inheritance. Here they find themselves caught in a nightmare as an ancient evil awakens to claim a birthright of its own. Starring Barbara Crampton, Dag Sorlie, Erik Iundin, Jack Kristiansen, Johanna Adde Dahl, Ludovic Hughes, Lukas Loughran, and Sophie Stevens. A cult movie mashed up with Cthulhu? Freaky. I really dig Crampton's line delivery in the footage.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andy Collier & Tor Mian's Sacrifice, direct from YouTube:

After his mother's death, Isaac (Ludovic Hughes) and his pregnant wife return to his birthplace on a remote Norwegian island to claim on unexpected inheritance. During their visit, the couple discover dark secrets from Isaac's past. Their pleasant trip quickly turns into a nightmare when Isaac and his wife encounter a sinister cult that worships a sea-dwelling deity. Sacrifice is both co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Andy Collier & Tor Mian (also director of the films The Sky in Bloom, The Milky Way), both co-directors of the film Charismata previously. Based on a short story by Paul Kane. Produced by Toor Mian and Ross Scaife. This originally premiered at FrightFest last year. Dread will release Sacrifice in select US theaters starting on February 5th, then on VOD starting on February 9th this winter. Who's interested?