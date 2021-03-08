First Trailer for 'Luchadoras' Doc About Female Wrestlers in Mexico

"We are not afraid. We are organized and united." A festival promo trailer is available for the documentary film titled Luchadoras, made by cinematographers / filmmakers Paola Calvo & Patrick Jasim. This film is premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival coming up this month, playing in the "Global" category at the fest. Luchadoras portrays the courageous female wrestlers of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico (see Google Maps), a city known for its very high murder rate against women - who in the ring and in their daily lives fight to redefine the image of what it means to be a woman in Mexico. Everyone knows and loves the Netflix show "Glow", but this is a real-life look at some badass Mexican women who put their lives on the line to fight and wrestle and remain strong together. This looks fantastic! The perfect film to share with the SXSW audience.

Here's the first official trailer for Paola Calvo & Patrick Jasim's doc Luchadoras, direct from Vimeo:

Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, the "Murder City", claims thousands of victims every year as drug cartels clash with government forces in the so called 'War on Drugs". The city also coined the term femicide in Mexico and is the epicenter of a wave of murder and hate crimes on women throughout the country in which the culprits hardly ever get caught. The doc film is an intimate portrait of three courageous female wrestlers (Luchadoras) from Juarez who despite being surrounded by machismo and in constant danger both, in the ring, and also in their daily life's fight to redefine the image of what it means to be a woman in Mexico. Luchadoras is co-directed by filmmakers Paola Calvo (also a cinematographer + director of the docs Tell Me When and Violently Happy previously) & Patrick Jasim (also a cinematographer making his feature directorial debut with this film). Produced by Phillip Kaminiak. The film is premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival this month. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned. First impression? Ready to watch?