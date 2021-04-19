First Trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

"I trained you… so the most dangerous people in the world couldn't kill you. Son… it's time for you to take your place by my side." Marvel Studios has debuted a teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel movie featuring an Asian superhero character. This is one of those "who are you?" trailers introducing the character to the world. Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained to be an assassin by the Ten Rings organization since childhood and has tried a create a normal life for himself in America. The cast includes Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Dallas Liu. This is the first Marvel film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, of Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle previously. And it's an impressive teaser! This got my attention, I'm curious to see more. Not the best dialogue in this, but everything else looks awesome.

Teaser trailer (+ poster) for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from YouTube:

When Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organization, he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (from Hawaii!), director of the films I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham (Doom, The Expendables 1 & 2, Godzilla, Zombieland: Double Tap, Wonder Woman 1984, Mortal Kombat); based on Marvel Comics characters created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. Produced by Kevin Feige from Marvel Studios; executive produced by Charles Newirth and Jonathan Schwartz. Disney will debut Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters everywhere starting September 3rd, 2021 later this year.