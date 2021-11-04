First Trailer for Mary Lambert's 'A Castle for Christmas' Holiday Movie

"Maybe this is my next chapter…" Netflix has released the first official trailer for A Castle for Christmas, a charming romantic comedy holiday movie debuting on Thanksgiving week later this month. The latest film from the intrepid filmmaker Mary Lambert (of Pet Sematary, Grand Isle, Pet Sematary II, Clubland). Famed author Sophie Brown travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle, but the prickly owner Duke Myles is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they may just find something more than they were expecting. Starring two talented "where have they been?" actors: Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields. And a cast including Vanessa Grasse, Suanne Braun, Lee Ross, Andi Osho, Mark Fleischmann, and Eilidh Loan. This looks like the most adorable Christmas movie that's destined to become a new holiday classic! Lots of cheesiness and charm. And a giant castle! And Cary Elwes back to woo another lass! And Brooke Shields conquering all! And lots of Christmas trees and more.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mary Lambert's A Castle for Christmas, from Netflix's YouTube:

A famed author struggling to deal with a flop, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting. A Castle for Christmas is directed by American filmmaker Mary Lambert, director of the movies Siesta, Pet Sematary, Grand Isle, Pet Sematary II, Clubland, and The In Crowd previously, as well as lots of music videos, other short films, and TV work, including an episode of "The Goldbergs" recently. The screenplay is written by Ally Carter and Kim Beyer-Johnson. It's produced by Brad Krevoy. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Lambert's A Castle for Christmas streaming starting on November 26th, 2021 this fall. Who's ready to watch this?