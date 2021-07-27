First Trailer for Masaaki Yuasa's 'Inu-Oh' Anime Premiering in Venice

Meet Tomona & Inu-Oh. Asmik Ace has released the first teaser trailer for a new film from Japanese anime director Masaaki Yuasa, known for his vibrant animation The Night Is Short Walk on Girl, Lu Over the Wall, and Ride Your Wave. His latest work is a film called Inu-Oh, based on a classic story about the life of Inu-Oh "King Dog", a 14th-century Japanese performer of music drama at the time of its transition from the folk art of sarugaku "monkey music" into the formalized traditions of Noh and kyôgen. The story is about the friendship between a blind musician named Tomona, and a physically deformed dancer named Inu-Oh, who achieve great success and fame working together. The film's voice cast features Avu-Chan and Mirai Moriyama. This is premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival coming up in the next few months, playing in the Horizons sidebar section. There's plenty of appealing first look footage in this teaser, unsurprisingly, showing these two performing with enraptured audiences. Very curious to see more from this - stay tuned.

Here's the first official Japanese trailer for Masaaki Yuasa's Inu-Oh, direct from YouTube (via ANN):

Inu-Oh was born with unique physical characteristics, and so every last inch of his body is covered with garments, including a mask on his face. One day, he meets a boy named Tomona, a blind biwa player, and as Tomona plays a delicate song of tangled fate, Inu-Oh discovers an incredible ability to dance. Inu-Oh and Tomona become partners & inseparable friends, using their creative gifts to survive on the margins of society, as song after song gain them notoriety and propel them to stardom. Through the songs, Inu-Oh mesmerizes his audiences on stage, and gradually begins to transform into someone of unequaled beauty. But why is Tomona blind? And why was Inu-Oh born with unique characteristics? It is a story about the friendship of Inu-Oh and Tomona, who dance & sing to get to the truth and break each other's curse. Inu-Oh is directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Masaaki Yuasa, of the films Mind Game, Genius Party, The Night Is Short Walk on Girl, Lu Over the Wall, and Ride Your Wave previously. The screenplay is by Akiko Nogi, adapted from Hideo Furukawa's Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh book. This will be premiering at the 2021 Venice Film Festival this fall. No other release dates are set - GKids will debut in the US later this year.