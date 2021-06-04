First Trailer for Mia Hansen-Løve's 'Bergman Island' Playing at Cannes

"Why her and not me?" French distributor Les Films du Losange has released the first trailer for Bergman Island, the highly anticipated new Mia Hansen-Løve film screening at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. It was announced as one of the Main Competition films in this year's Cannes line-up. This is her latest since making Maya in 2018, and Things to Come in 2016 as well. In Bergman Island, an American filmmaking couple go to the island where Ingmar Bergman was inspired and find that the lines between reality and fiction star to blur. It was filmed back in 2018 on the island Fårö in Sweden. Talented actors Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth star, with Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, and Clara Strauch. I've been a fan of Mia Hansen-Løve for years (interviewed her in 2016) and this looks even better than I was expecting, as philosophical as usual for her but with an added layer of meta cinema discourse. Take a look.

Here's the first French trailer (+ poster) for Mia Hansen-Løve's Bergman Island, from YouTube:

The picture revolves around an American filmmaking couple (Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth) who retreat to the island for the summer to each write screenplays for their upcoming films in an act of pilgrimage to the place that inspired Bergman. As the summer and their screenplays advance, the lines between reality and fiction start to blur against the backdrop of the Island's wild landscape. Bergman Island is both written and directed by the acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, director of the films All Is Forgiven, Father of My Children, Goodbye First Love, Eden, Things to Come, and Maya previously (she's one of my favorite directors). Produced by Charles Gillibert, Erik Hemmendorff, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Lisa Widén. This will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this summer in the Competition section. It's currently set to open in France in July after the premiere. No US release date is set yet. First impression? Interested?