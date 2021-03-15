First Trailer for 'Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad' Documentary

"This is not a work of fiction." Discovery+ has debuted a trailer for a chilling, thrilling documentary called Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad, which will be streaming in a few weeks. Made by Miles Hargrove, the doc film follows the harrowing true story of his father's kidnapping by the Colombian FARC in 1994 (you may even recognize the story, as it was the inspiration for the 2000 film Proof of Life). Encouraged by his mother to film everything, Hargrove intimately captured the haunting and nerve-wracking moments as a small group of family and friends attempt to negotiate with the kidnappers and recover his father. Told entirely through firsthand archival footage from his old Video8 video diaries, Hargrove shares his family's story of strength and endurance amidst the unimaginable. What an intense pitch. This doc plays out in real time, "leaving you on the edge of your seat as each new demand of the kidnappers comes through." Whoa.

Official trailer for Hargrove & Birge's doc Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad, direct from YouTube:

In 1994, co-director Miles Hargrove’s father was kidnapped outside their home in Cali, Colombia by the FARC. In an instant, the Hargrove family found themselves in the midst of a Colombian epidemic - the kidnap and ransom trade. Their only hope was to give in to the guerrillas’ demands, but they had no idea how to embark on the journey ahead. To cope with the long and difficult negotiations, Miles kept a Video8 diary of the events that unfolded. Twenty-five years later, he revisited the footage to turn his diary into a documentary chronicling his family’s incredible story. Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad is co-directed by filmmakers Miles Hargrove (camera op / producer / director of the doc The Starck Club previously) & Christopher Birge (making his feature directorial debut after a short and camera op work previously). This was supposed to premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Discovery will debut Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad streaming on Discovery+ starting March 25th, 2021. Visit the film's official website.