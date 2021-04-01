MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'Moby Doc' Film Profiling the Electronica Musician

by
April 1, 2021
Source: YouTube

Moby Doc Trailer

"Everything I'd ever wanted had been given to me, but I had never been more depressed." Greenwich Ent. has debuted an official trailer for the documentary titled Moby Doc, which is indeed a film about the life of famous EDM musician Moby. Moby has been publishing a few autobiographical books about his life over the past few years, and now they've put together a documentary about his life as well. The film is described as "a surrealist biographical documentary about trailblazing electronic musician and animal rights activist Moby." Using a blend of quirky reenactments, archival footage, and interviews with people like David Bowie, David Lynch and Shepard Fairey, Moby narrates the film going from his punk rock roots to his heights of his celebrity to his eventual peace with existential questions… a "raw look at addiction, his former obsession with fame, depression" and more. I've always been a huge fan of Moby and his music, and I'm fascinated by his outlook on life. Plus I love how this starts with that hard truth about happiness. A must watch trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Bralver's doc Moby Doc, direct from YouTube:

Moby Doc Poster

A surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. The film features interviews with David Lynch, David Bowie, and Shepard Fairey along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage, audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums, an outspoken activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. This introspective journey sets out to answer existential questions of purpose and meaning by examining a life of extreme highs and lows, joy, tragedy, success and failure. Moby Doc is directed by award-winning filmmaker Rob Bralver, director of the other doc film Cure for Pain: The Mark Sandman Story previously, as well as numerous Moby music videos and other video work. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Greenwich Ent will release Bralver's Moby Doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 28th this summer. Who's in?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here