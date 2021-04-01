Official Trailer for 'Moby Doc' Film Profiling the Electronica Musician

"Everything I'd ever wanted had been given to me, but I had never been more depressed." Greenwich Ent. has debuted an official trailer for the documentary titled Moby Doc, which is indeed a film about the life of famous EDM musician Moby. Moby has been publishing a few autobiographical books about his life over the past few years, and now they've put together a documentary about his life as well. The film is described as "a surrealist biographical documentary about trailblazing electronic musician and animal rights activist Moby." Using a blend of quirky reenactments, archival footage, and interviews with people like David Bowie, David Lynch and Shepard Fairey, Moby narrates the film going from his punk rock roots to his heights of his celebrity to his eventual peace with existential questions… a "raw look at addiction, his former obsession with fame, depression" and more. I've always been a huge fan of Moby and his music, and I'm fascinated by his outlook on life. Plus I love how this starts with that hard truth about happiness. A must watch trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Bralver's doc Moby Doc, direct from YouTube:

A surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. The film features interviews with David Lynch, David Bowie, and Shepard Fairey along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage, audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist who has sold more than 20 million albums, an outspoken activist who has long championed animal rights, and a man whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways. This introspective journey sets out to answer existential questions of purpose and meaning by examining a life of extreme highs and lows, joy, tragedy, success and failure. Moby Doc is directed by award-winning filmmaker Rob Bralver, director of the other doc film Cure for Pain: The Mark Sandman Story previously, as well as numerous Moby music videos and other video work. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Greenwich Ent will release Bralver's Moby Doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 28th this summer. Who's in?