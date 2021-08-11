First Trailer for Modern Swedish Teen Love Film 'JJ+E' aka 'Vinterviken'

"I've never felt like this" Netflix has released an official trailer for a passionate young love film titled JJ+E, which is a reference to the two lovers in this: John-John and Elisabeth. Set in Stockholm in 2021, the film is also known as Vinterviken or Vinterviken 2021 in Sweden, a reference to the swimming place where they go (see Google Maps) on the outskirts of Stockholm. The two youngsters are raised in the same city, yet they live light years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class. Based on the award-winning book by Mats Wahl, launching on Netflix worldwide this September. The film stars Mustapha Aarab and Elsa Öhrn as "JJ+E" along with Magnus Krepper, Marika Lagercrantz, Albin Grenholm, Loreen, and Simon Mezher. This actually seems much better than most teen romance from the US, not only because it just looks better, but it also feels more authentic.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexis Almström's Vinterviken, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Two worlds. One love. Vinterviken is set in Stockholm 2021 focusing on the love story between Elisabeth (Elsa Öhrn) and John-John (Mustapha Aarab). The two youngsters are raised in the same city, yet they live light years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class. Vinterviken, also known as JJ+E or Vinterviken 2021, is directed by Swedish filmmaker Alexis Almström, director of the film Pink Cloud Syndrome, as well as one short and episodes of "Top Dog" previously. The screenplay is written by Dunja Vujovic, based on the book by Mats Wahl. It's produced by Teresa Alldén. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut JJ+E streaming worldwide starting on September 8th, 2021 coming soon. Looking any good?