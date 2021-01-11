First Trailer for 'More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story' Documentary

"He had a lot of inner demons." Love Project Films has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story, made by filmmaker Kevin Derek. This is Derek's first film about Morita, but not his first about Karate Kid connections - he also made Empty Hand: The Real Karate Kids and The Real Miyagi (about karate master Fumio Demura). The beloved Japanese-American, Oscar nominated actor best known for his role of Mr. Miyagi, left behind a painfully revealing autobiographical record of his much-too-brief time here on earth. Tracing his journey from being bed bound as a boy to the bright lights and discrimination in Hollywood. Deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons, that even alcohol and drugs couldn't mask. Pat Morita passed away in 2005, but this film seems to beautifully brighten his legacy and share his entire life story with us. Give this doc a look.

First trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Derek's doc More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story, on YouTube:

The Oscar-nominated Japanese-American actor best known for his role of "Mr. Miyagi," left behind a painfully revealing autobiographical record of his much-too-brief time here on Earth, tracing his journey from being bed-bound as a boy to the bright lights & discrimination in Hollywood. Deep inside that sweet, generous, multi-talented performer seethed an army of demons, that even alcohol & drugs couldn't mask. More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story, formerly known as Pat Morita: Long Story Short, is directed by American producer / filmmaker Kevin Derek, director of the docs Empty Hand: The Real Karate Kids and The Real Miyagi previously, as well as plenty of other production work and projects. Produced by Oscar Alvarez, Kelly Jackson. Love Project Films will release More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story direct-to-VOD starting on February 5th this winter. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's interested?