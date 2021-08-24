First Trailer for Multiverse Movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Debuts

"I've just been thinking about… how to fix all of this." And here we go! Sony Pictures has finally revealed the first official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland after Homecoming and Far From Home. We have been waiting a very long time to see this trailer, with an opening currently scheduled for December in just a few months from now. Holland returns again as Peter Parker / Spidey, this time teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange to undo his identity reveal, following the events of Far From Home and the "Loki" TV series on Disney+. And following the Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, which was first to open the doors to the Spidey Multiverse concept. The cast includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J. B. Smoove, Martin Starr, J.K. Simmons, and rumors of appearances by former villains Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina (who is in this trailer!). This is one exciting teaser, yowza. Tons of footage and introductions and tons going on in here.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, direct from YouTube:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home is once again directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming & Far From Home, as well as the films Cop Car and Clown. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (also of Far From Home), once again based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee (RIP) and Steve Ditko. These Spider-Man movies are made in association with Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures and Pascal Pictures. It's produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures will release Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters everywhere starting December 17th, 2021 later this year. First impression? Excited for all this cinematic crossover?