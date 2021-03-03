First Trailer for 'My Beautiful Stutter' Doc on Being Okay to Stutter

"For some kids, I want it to turn their lives around." This looks so powerful and inspiring! The doc is produced by Michael Alden and Ryan Gielen; and executive produced by Paul Rudd, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Patrick James Lynch, and George Springer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Gielen's doc My Beautiful Stutter, direct from YouTube:

My Beautiful Stutter follows five kids who stutter, ages 9 to 18, from all over the United States and all walks of life, who, after experiencing a lifetime of bullying and stigmatization, meet other children who stutter at an interactive arts-based program, The Stuttering Association for the Young, based in New York City. Their journey to SAY find some close to suicide, others withdrawn and fearful, exhausted and defeated from failed fluency training, societal pressures to not stutter or the decision to remain silent. Over the course of a year we witness first hand the incredible transformation that happens when these young people of wildly different backgrounds experience for the first time the revolutionary idea at the heart of SAY: it's okay to stutter. My Beautiful Stutter is directed by producer / filmmaker Ryan Gielen, director of the feature films The Graduates, Drinking Games, and Turtle Hill Brooklyn previously. The doc will debut exclusively streaming on Discovery+ starting March 11th this month. Visit the official website.