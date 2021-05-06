First Trailer for 'My Name is Gulpilil' Doc About the Aboriginal Actor

"I'm an actor, I'm a dancer, I'm a singer and also, a painter. This film is about me. This is my story of my story." ABCG Film has released a trailer for My Name is Gulpilil, a feature film about the extraordinary life of Indigenous actor, dancer, artist, and screen legend, David Gulpilil. You definitely know who he is! The only actor to appear in both of the two highest grossing Australian films of all time, Crocodile Dundee (1986) and Australia (2008), Gulpilil is known throughout the world for his unforgettable performances - from his breakthrough in Walkabout (1971) to films including Storm Boy (1976), Mad Dog Morgan (1976), Peter Weir's The Last Wave (1977), The Tracker (2002), Rabbit Proof Fence (2002), The Proposition (2005) and his Cannes Best Actor award winning role in Rolf de Heer's Charlie's Country (2013). Integral to the telling of so many legendary screen stories, Gulpilil, now nearing the end of his life, generously shares his own story in My Name is Gulpilil. The actor, dancer, singer and painter takes us boldly on the journey that is his most extraordinary, culture-clashing life. It looks amazing!! Can't wait to see this doc about him.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Molly Reynolds' doc My Name is Gulpilil, from YouTube:

David Gulpilil is an iconic figure of Australian cinema and has been for over fifty years. His mesmerizing, electrifying presence has leapt off the big screen and changed Australian screen representation forever. Early in 2017, Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer. Doctors estimated six months for him but David, being David, was always likely to defy the odds. And he continues to do so – with probably his last great work, My Name is Gulpilil. My Name is Gulpilil is directed by Australian filmmaker Molly Reynolds, director of the doc films Still Our Country and Another Country previously, plus the feature films Twelve Canoes and ShoPaapaa. Produced by Rolf de Heer, Peter Djigirr, David Gulpilil and Molly Reynolds. This originally premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival last year. ABCG Film will release My Name is Gulpilil in cinemas in Australia starting on May 27th, 2021. No international release dates have been set - stay tuned.