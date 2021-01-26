First Trailer for Mysterious Horror 'Honeydew' with Sawyer Spielberg

"You're on my property!" Dark Star Pictures + Bloody Disgusting have unveiled the first official trailer for an indie mystery horror titled Honeydew, marking the feature directorial debut of Devereux Milburn. This looks super fucked up, so watch out - only for real die-hard horror fans. The film originally premiered at the Tribeca and Nightstream Film Festivals last year. Strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her peculiar son. Stay away from these creepy folks. Starring Sawyer Spielberg in his first role, Malin Barr, Barbara Kingsley, Stephen D'Ambrose, and Jamie Bradley. Horror writer Anya Stanley describes the film as: "a filthy-ass movie and I mean that as a sincere compliment." Definitely looks messed up, don't watch this if you're planning on eatin' anytime soon.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Devereux Milburn's Honeydew, direct from YouTube:

Honeydew tells the story of a young couple (played by Spielberg and Barr) who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (Kingsley) and her peculiar son, when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre. Honeydew is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Devereux Milburn, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is also by Devereux Milburn, from a story by Dan Kennedy and Milburn. This premiered at the Tribeca and Nightstream Film Festivals last year. Dark Star Pics will release Milburn's Honeydew in select theaters on March 12th, then on VOD starting April 13th, 2021 in spring. Intrigued?